Puducherry Lok Sabha Election 2024: Triangular contest among Congress, AIADMK and BJP

Puducherry Lok Sabha Election 2024: In the upcoming 2024 general elections, the Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency is gearing up for a spirited triangular contest. The battle lines are drawn among the candidates representing the Congress, AIADMK, and BJP. The Congress party has nominated its sitting Member of Parliament, V Vaithilingam, to defend his position. Going head-to-head with Vaithilingam is G Thamizhvendhan, the candidate from AIADMK, and A Namassivayam, who carries the BJP's banner. Notably, Congress enters the fray as part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, a coalition comprising the DMK, Left parties, and the VCK, aiming to consolidate its support base and amplify its electoral prospects. With stakes high and strategies in motion, the Puducherry electorate braces itself for an intense electoral showdown come polling day.

The union territory has only one Lok Sabha seat and is scheduled for elections on April 19.

Who is V Vaithilingam?

Vaithilingam served as the PWD Minister in 1985 and held the position of Leader of the Opposition in the territorial assembly from 1990 to 1991. He served as the Chief Minister of Puducherry from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2008 to 2011. In 2016, he assumed the role of Speaker of the Assembly and subsequently resigned from the MLA post to contest and win the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Who is A Namassivayam?

Namassivayam, the incumbent Home Minister of Puducherry representing the BJP, boasts a rich political background. He previously held the position of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President. In the 2021 elections, he successfully contested from the Mannadipet constituency under the BJP's ticket, solidifying his presence in the Puducherry Assembly. Coming from a politically influential family associated with N. Rangasamy, the Chief Minister and founder of AINRC, Namassivayam brings considerable experience to the table.

Who is G Thamizhvendhan?

G Thamizhvendhan, the AIADMK youth wing secretary, is set to make his debut in electoral politics as the AIADMK's nominee for the Puducherry Lok Sabha seat. Coming from a fishing community background, the 34-year-old candidate is involved in the real estate sector. With a diploma in automobile engineering, Thamizhvendhan joined the AIADMK in 2013 and steadily climbed the ranks to become its youth wing secretary.

