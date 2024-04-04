Kottayam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fierce battle on cards between BDJS and Kerala Congress factions

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Francis George Vs Thushar Velapally Vs Thomas Chazhikadan at Kottayam Lok Sabha seat

Kottayam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kottayam is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. The state has 20 parliamentary seats. The constituency is a GENERAL seat. The KEC(M), and the CPIM are the main parties in the constituency. Kottayam, recognized as a prominent literary hub in Kerala, is also notable as one of the primary commercial hubs for natural rubber in India. During its first election in 1951-52, the Congress candidate CP Mathew secured victory in the region.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Kottayam will see a triangular contest among Kerala Congress, Kerala Congress Mani KEC(M), and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS). Kerala Congress has fielded Francis George, BDJS has decided to go with Thushar Velapally, while Kerala Congress Mani has given a ticket to Thomas Chazhikadan.

Results of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Thomas Chazhikadan from KEC(M) won the seat with a margin of 106,259 votes. Thomas Chazhikadan was polled 421,046 votes with a vote share of 46.00 per cent and defeated VN Vasavan from CPIM who got 314,787 votes (34.57 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Jose K Mani from KEC(M) won the seat and was polled 424,194 votes with a vote share of 50.96 per cent. JD(S) candidate Adv. Mathew T. Thomas got 303,595 votes (36.47 per cent) and was the runner-up. Jose K Mani defeated Adv. Mathew T. Thomas by a margin of 120,599 votes.