30 health officials in Puducherry test Covid positive

IANS Reported by: IANS
Puducherry Updated on: January 17, 2022 12:39 IST
The Puducherry health department said that 30 health officials, including doctors, have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.

In a statement on Sunday, the department's Director, G. Sriramalu said: "In the last one week, 30 health officials including 12 doctors tested positive in the union territory. They are undergoing treatment."

The department also said that the Government Hospital For Chest Disease in Puducherry has been converted into a Covid care centre and 180 beds are arranged for the exclusive treatment of infected patients.

Forty-three beds were occupied by patients on Sunday.

On Sunday, 1,160 new Covid cases were in the union territory, which took the active caseload to 1,28,021.

The number of deaths has increased to 1,187.

