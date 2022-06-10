Friday, June 10, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • SC refuses to order additional mop up round for filling up of seats in nursing courses for 2021-22
  • Fitch Ratings cuts India's economic growth forecast to 7.8 pc for current fiscal from 8.5 pc earlier
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Prophet row: Massive protests erupt in UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengal after Friday namaz

Prophet row: Massive protests erupt in UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengal after Friday namaz

Massive protests broke out in several states across the country over BJP leader Nupur Sharma's prophet remark. In some places in Uttar Pradesh, protestors even pelted stones at police.  

Vishal Pratap Singh Edited by: Vishal Pratap Singh @vishalpsing
New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2022 15:23 IST
Massive protests broke out in front of Jama Masjid after
Image Source : ANI

Massive protests broke out in front of Jama Masjid after Friday prayers. 

Massive protests broke out over prophet row in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. Reports of other protests and stone-pelting, too, were reported from other areas of UP.  

The state of UP was riddled with protests across Lucknow, Prayagraj, Deoband and Moradabad over the same issue. In UP's Saharanpur, locals tried to march towards the Ghantaghar after Friday their prayers in the Nawabganj area. To contain the situation, cops resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd. The situation was tense, but under control at the moment.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News