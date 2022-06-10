Prophet row: Massive protests erupt in UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Bengal after Friday namaz

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Massive protests broke out in front of Jama Masjid after Friday prayers.

Massive protests broke out over prophet row in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. Reports of other protests and stone-pelting, too, were reported from other areas of UP.

The state of UP was riddled with protests across Lucknow, Prayagraj, Deoband and Moradabad over the same issue. In UP's Saharanpur, locals tried to march towards the Ghantaghar after Friday their prayers in the Nawabganj area. To contain the situation, cops resorted to baton-charge to disperse the crowd. The situation was tense, but under control at the moment.

