Prophet row: Massive protests erupt at Delhi's Jama Masjid after namaz; Shahi Imam blames Owaisi

Highlights Protests broke out in the premises of Delhi's Jama Masjid.

Children were also part of the thousands who protested.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid later clarified that no call for protests was made by the Masjid.

Jama Masjid Protest: Protests broke out in the premises of Delhi's Jama Masjid on Friday over remarks made by now suspended BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammad. Thousands of protestors including children were on the premises of the mosque. Protests erupted after Friday prayers.

Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid later clarified that no call for the protests was made by Masjid authorities. "We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," he said.

Protests broke out in several parts of northern India after Friday prayers, outside mosques. Such uproars were also seen outside mosques in Saharanpur and Moradabad.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled its Delhi unit media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after a row over their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad escalated with protests from some Muslim countries.

Sharma's comments, made in a TV debate recently, and Jindal's now-deleted tweets sparked a Twitter trend calling for a boycott of Indian products in some Arab countries.

The security situation was also beefed up in Kanpur, where violence had erupted last week after Friday prayers, between two communities. Section 144 was imposed in the city, and several parts of Uttar Pradesh like Unnao, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, etc. were on alert.

Latest India News