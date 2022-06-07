Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad: More Muslim nations join in condemnation; Opp demands arrest

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Oppn demands arrest of Nupur Sharma, Jindal as more Muslim countries join in condemnation

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to draw flak over Nupur Sharma's controversial statement on Prophet Mohammad, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE, Maldives, Oman and Afghanistan have joined several Muslim nations in condemning the alleged derogatory remarks. Countries like Qatar, Iran and Kuwait had summoned Indian ambassadors and handed over protest notes on Sunday. Some of the countries welcomed BJP's punitive action against the duo.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties are pressing for legal action against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal and are demanding their arrest for denting the image of the country.

The BJP had on Monday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Naveen Kumar Jindal, its Delhi media head, in a fire-fighting exercise. The move, however, was dismissed by the opposition parties including Congress, AAP, BSP, SP and the Left as they termed the action as "drama" and "sham" while demanding strict legal action against the two.

While Sharma is facing cases in various cities over her remarks, the Delhi Police have now registered an FIR on her complaint that she is receiving death threats.

Delhi Police officials said the FIR has been registered under various IPC sections like 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) against the unidentified people.

Sharma will be summoned by the Mumbai police to record her statement in connection with an FIR against her on a complaint by Muslim outfit Raza Academy over her remarks, according to Mumbai police Commissioner Sanjay Panday.

Nupur Sharma controversy: Opposition hits out at BJP

The Congress hit out at the BJP, demanding the immediate arrest of those who have defamed India at the international level instead of enacting a “drama of action”. Asking why those responsible for putting out offensive comments had not been arrested yet, Congress said it was unacceptable for the nation to apologise for such mistakes.

"Divided internally, India becomes weak externally. BJP's shameful bigotry has not only isolated us but also damaged India's standing globally," Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

The AIMIM also demanded the immediate arrest of the BJP functionaries and said the country's image has been dented internationally due to the "wrong policies" of the BJP.

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged the BJP has led the country to such a situation that even "small countries are now challenging the great nation of India".

The opposition parties targeted the prime minister and the BJP after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) slammed India for the comments by the two Bharatiya Janata Party functionaries and even urged the UN to take necessary measures to ensure that the rights of Muslims are protected in India.

How India responded to Pakistan over Nupur Sharma's comments

Even as it continued to assuage outrage in the Islamic world, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) categorically rejected criticism of India by the 57-member OIC and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the issue.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India accords the "highest respect" to all religions and described the statement by the grouping as "motivated, misleading and mischievous" and that it exposed its "divisive agenda" which is being pursued at the behest of "vested interests."

"The Government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions," Bagchi said.

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

