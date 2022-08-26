Friday, August 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Prophet remark row: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals for 'peace' during Friday prayers in Hyderabad | WATCH

Prophet remark row: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals for 'peace' during Friday prayers in Hyderabad | WATCH

Prophet remark row: Owaisi said since the main demand of the community for the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh for blasphemy was met, the people should ensure that no untoward incident takes place after Friday prayers.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Hyderabad Published on: August 26, 2022 11:21 IST
Prophet row, Prophet Muhammad row, Asaduddin Owaisi, Owaisi appeals for peace during Friday prayers,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul chief Asaduddin Owaisi during Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the people of Hyderabad to maintain peace today
  • The Hyderabad MP released a video appealing to Muslims on the occasion of special Friday prayers
  • People should ensure that no untoward incident takes place after Friday prayers: Asaduddin Owaisi

Prophet remark row: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to the people of Hyderabad to maintain peace on the occasion of Friday prayers.

The Hyderabad MP released a video appealing to Muslims, especially youth to offer prayers in mosques near their homes and disperse peacefully.

Owaisi said since the main demand of the community for the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh for blasphemy was met, the people should ensure that no untoward incident takes place after Friday prayers.

The MP advised them not to raise slogans or do something which hurt fellow countrymen.

"Due to our hard work and sacrifices, the government of Telangana has arrested and jailed the MLA. This was our main demand. This is the first time that an MLA has been arrested under PD (Preventive Detention) Act," he said.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said BJP, Sangh Parivar and other fascist forces were defeated due to the peaceful protests. "The BJP talked of surgical strikes on Hyderabad. These fascist forces hate peace, harmony and brotherhood in this city," he said.

"Remember, peace will defeat BJP and fascist forces and if violence takes place they will succeed," he said.

Related Stories
Nupur Sharma Prophet case: SC orders to club all FIRs to Delhi, grants protection from arrest

Nupur Sharma Prophet case: SC orders to club all FIRs to Delhi, grants protection from arrest

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested for alleged 'blasphemous' remarks against Prophet

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh arrested for alleged 'blasphemous' remarks against Prophet

BJP suspends Telangana MLA T Raja over his Prophet remark

BJP suspends Telangana MLA T Raja over his Prophet remark

Suspended Hyderabad BJP MLA gets bail hours after arrest for remarks on Prophet | 10 Points

Suspended Hyderabad BJP MLA gets bail hours after arrest for remarks on Prophet | 10 Points

Prophet row: Additional forces deployed in Hyderabad following protests over Raja Singh's bail

Prophet row: Additional forces deployed in Hyderabad following protests over Raja Singh's bail

Raja Singh Prophet remark: Late-night protests break out in Hyderabad, police resort to lathi charge

Raja Singh Prophet remark: Late-night protests break out in Hyderabad, police resort to lathi charge

The MP also pointed out that non-Muslims, Dalits and the poor also live in the city. "There are poor in all communities. If anything untoward happens and if there is violence, the poor suffer the most," he said.

He said the police had also done something wrong while handling the protests and the AIMIM will make a representation to the government in this regard. He said all the youth who were arrested had been released.

ALSO READ: 'BJP hates Prophet Mohammad and Muslims': Owaisi condemns Telangana MLA's remark

ALSO READ: 'The message is clear': Owaisi slams PM as 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape walk free

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News