'BJP hates Prophet Mohammad and Muslims': Owaisi condemns Telangana MLA's Prophet remark

Highlights AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed BJP over MLA Raja Singh's remark.

Telangana MLA Raja Singh allegedly made some 'blasphemous' remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Later, AIMIM legislators sought stringent action against Raja Singh.

Telangana BJP leader remark: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday slammed the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over a remark made by Telangana BJP MLA against Prophet Mohammad. Owaisi hit out at BJP and asked it to speak out against the controversial remark. He went on to allege that BJP doesn't want peace in Hyderabad.

"I condemn the comments made by BJP MLA. BJP doesn't want to see that there is peace in Hyderabad. BJP hates Prophet Muhammad and Muslims. They want to destroy the social fabric of India," he said, reported news agency ANI. "Fight with us politically but not like this. If PM Modi and BJP don't support these comments then they should react. I also condemn the slogans (Sar Tan Se Juda) that were raised and will say to those people to not take law in their hands," he added.

Meanwhile, many AIMIM legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation reached the police stations, where protests were held and sought stringent action against Raja Singh.

What is the controversy behind Telangana BJP leader Raja Singh?

BJP leader Raja Singh was arrested today for his alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. On Monday, the BJP MLA released a video criticizing stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the Prophet in it.

Several people belonging to the community staged protests in various parts of the city on Monday night demanding Singh's arrest. According to police, complaints were filed against Singh in several police stations under the South, East, and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said they received a complaint against Singh, which alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks.

Police detain Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was on Tuesday detained by the Telangana Police in Jangaon district. He had held a protest Dharma Deeksha against the arrest of BJP workers in Hyderabad who allegedly attacked MLC Kavitha's residence on Monday. Meanwhile, Hyderabad police have increased the security and have deployed forces out of the Hyderabad police commissioner's office. Police have also increased security in parts of the city.

