'PM talks about religion during elections, people make mistake and vote': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | Exclusive

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the Centre saying the BJP talks about changing the constitution adding they make false promises in elections but have things changed for a common man. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Priyanka Gandhi during campaigning in Chhattisgarh, questioned the government over issues such as unemployment and inflation.

"Has unemployment rate gone down, has inflation gone down... have things changed for common man, did anyone says that their lives have improved?" Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked adding people should vote considering their own issues.

Priyanka Gandhi further said that the Prime Minister and BJP raise issues related to religion, especially when elections are around to divert people's attention... people make mistake and vote based on these issues and they have been making this mistake recently.

They will talk about religion mostly when elections are around but why not talk baout jobs, inflation, she asked.

Priyanka Gandhi said that this situation will change only when media will talk about issues being raised by them (Congress).

On first phase voter turnout, Priyanka Gandhi said that the outcome will be good.

She further criticised the Prime Minister for using terms like 'remote control' for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Amid this, I.N.D.I.A bloc is holding a mega election rally in Jharkhand's Ranchi to display show of strength.

