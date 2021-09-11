Saturday, September 11, 2021
     
PM Narendra Modi lauds farmers role in nation-building on 'Nuakhai Juhar'

Nuakhai Juhar is celebrated in western Odisha and southern Chattisgarh.

New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2021 11:28 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

PM Narendra Modi lauds farmers role in nation-building on 'Nuakhai Juhar'.

 

Lauding the outstanding efforts of the farmers and their role in nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Nuakhai Juhar.

"Nuakhai Juhar! Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion. On Nuakhai we laud the outstanding efforts of our industrious farmers and their role in nation-building. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being," PM Modi tweeted.

Nuakhai Juhar is celebrated in western Odisha and southern Chattisgarh. 

The festival is observed to welcome the new season of rice. Nuakhai is a combination of two words that signifies the eating of new rice, 'Nua' means rice and 'khai' denotes eat.

(With inputs from ANI)

