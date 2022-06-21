Venkaiah Naidu as next president? Amit Shah, JP Nadda's meeting with Vice President sparks buzz

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nadda meet VP Naidu

President Election 2022: Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The meeting comes ahead of a crucial party meeting on the presidential elections, sparking buzz about Naidu being considered by the ruling combine for the top constitutional post.

Singh and Nadda have also been authorised by the party to speak to various parties, including those from the opposition, on the presidential poll.

The meeting with Naidu is significant as the BJP parliamentary board is meeting later on Tuesday to discuss the BJP-led NDA's choices for the new president.

The ruling combine has over 48 per cent vote share in the electoral college to pick the new president, and its candidate has a clear advantage over the opposition.

(With inputs from PTI)

