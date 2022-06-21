Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yashwant Sinha as Opposition's Presidential candidate? TMC leader drops big hint

Highlights TMC leader Yashwant Sinha quit the party today.

He dropped a big hint ahead of President elections to be held on July 18.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee proposed his name as joint opposition candidate for post of president.

President Election 2022: Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday quit the Trinamool Congress, saying his he "stepping aside" for the larger national cause of Opposition unity. Hinting that he is being considered as the Opposition's joint candidate for the presidential elections, he thanked TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step," he tweeted.

The development comes a day after it was learnt that TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proposed his name as the joint opposition candidate for the post of president.

Opposition parties are set to meet in Delhi today to decide on their joint candidate for the presidential polls scheduled on July 18. Opposition leaders, who met in the national capital on June 15, had announced that they have decided to field one consensus candidate for the presidential polls.

At the same time, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will also hold a parliamentary board meeting today where the party is likely to finalise its pick for the election.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to join the meeting virtually. The BJP has already formed a 14-member management team to oversee the election. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is the convenor of this team.

The last date for filing nominations is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21.

