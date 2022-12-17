Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prayagraj: Bus carrying school children overturns; several injured.

Prayagraj schooo bus accident : Over a dozen school children in Uttar Pradesh were injured today (December 17) after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added.The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Further information is awaited.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Two students dead after picnic bus overturns in Raigad, 2 seriously injured

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh: At least 16 tourists injured as private bus overturns near Bilaspur

Latest India News