Prayagraj: Bus carrying school children overturns; several injured

Prayagraj schooo bus accident: "A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

Published on: December 17, 2022 12:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prayagraj: Bus carrying school children overturns; several injured.

Prayagraj schooo bus accident:  Over a dozen school children in Uttar Pradesh were injured today (December 17) after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added.The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Further information is awaited. 

