Maharashtra: Bus carrying 48 students overturns in Raigad; several children sustain injuries.

Raigad bus overturns: A school bus carrying around 48 students overturned in the Khopoli Police Station area of Raigad district on Sunday (December 11).

Many students got injured and some of them are in critical condition. Students were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

More details are awaited.

