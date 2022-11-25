Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Himachal Pradesh: At least 16 tourists injured as private bus overturns near Bilaspur

Himachal bus accident: In a tragic incident, at least 16 people sustained the injury when a private bus they were travelling in overturned on the outskirts of Bilaspur city in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to the local police, the incident took place at around 2 am when the bus was on its way to Chandigarh from Manali.

Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, Pankaj Rai said that injured tourists were rushed to hospitals soon after the incident.

Three people referred to PGI Chandigarh

According to him, three people were undergoing treatment in Bilaspur, and as many were referred to PGI Chandigarh while the rest others were discharged after administering first aid.

Meanwhile, the police said the bus driver failed to negotiate the curve which led to the accident. A case of negligent driving has also been filed against the driver and further investigations are underway, they added.

