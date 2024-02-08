BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi over 'PM not born OBC' remark: 'This is a blatant lie'

Follow us on Image Source : AP PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who earlier today alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in the OBC (Other Backward Class) category and added that the PM was born in the Teli caste in Gujarat, a general caste at that time.

Gandhi said the community was given the tag of the OBC category in the year 2000 by the BJP. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra said, "PM Modi was not born in the OBC category. He was born Teli caste in Gujarat. The community was given the tag of OBC in the year 2000 by the BJP. He was born in the General caste...He will not allow caste census to be conducted in his entire life because he was not born in OBC, he was born in General caste..."

However, BJP's National Information & Technology Department in-charge Amit Malviya refuted all the claims by Rahul Gandhi and hit back saying, 'The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul Gandhi, have been against OBCs.'

ALSO READ | PM Modi lied about his caste, he was not born in OBC category, claims Rahul Gandhi

'PM not born OBC'

Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi used to say that he is an OBC but when the demand for a caste census was made, he stated that there are only two castes — the rich and the poor. "When the time came to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modi ji says there are no castes, and when it is time to get votes, he says he is an OBC," Gandhi claimed.

Reiterating his party's pitch for a caste census, Gandhi said, "If Modi ji says there are only two castes - poor and rich - in the country, then how come he became an OBC... Modi ji was not born as an OBC. Modi ji's caste ghanchi was included in the OBC (list) in 2000 by the then BJP government in Gujarat. Your PM was not from the OBC. He keeps on identifying himself as OBC, but he was not an OBC, rather he was from the general category caste," he claimed while addressing a gathering at Rengalpali village in Chhattsigarh's Raigarh district during his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.'