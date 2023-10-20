PM Narendra Modi wishes former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished VS Achuthanandan to lead a long and healthy life

VS Achuthanandan's birthday: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his birthday greeting to former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday. Taking to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter, the Prime Minister wished him to lead a long and healthy life. "Greetings to former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan Ji on the special occasion of his 100th birthday. He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades. I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as Chief Ministers of our respective states. May he lead a long and healthy life," PM Modi stated.

Who is VS Achuthanandan?

A senior leader of CPI (M ), Achuthanandan entered politics through trade union activities. He was a member of the Kerala Assembly seven times and the 11th Chief Minister of the state. He was the Opposition leader three times, served as CPI (M) party secretary three times, and was a political bureau member for long periods. According to reports, Achuthanandan was keen on upholding communist principles while holding various positions as Chief Minister, legislator, or Opposition leader.

He started a mission to remove land encroachments in Munnar in the Idukki district, even though he was criticised by his party when he was the chief minister. The common-party workers had offered him support for his actions.

Party workers celebrate Achuthanandan's 100th birthday

The party workers of CPIM are celebrating Achuthanandan's 100th birthday across the state by distributing sweets and cutting cakes. However, due to his health condition, the workers may not be allowed to meet him. Kerala governor Arif Muhammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan, opposition leader VD Satheesan, ministers, MLAs, and others also extended their birthday wishes to VS Achuthanandan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also extended his wishes and said that the role played by the former chief minister in transforming Kerala is undeniable.

