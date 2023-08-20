PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 20) paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 79th birth anniversary. India's youngest prime minister, Gandhi held office during 1984-89.

He was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber in 1991.

"On his birth anniversary, my tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," Modi said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

