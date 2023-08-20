Rahul to pay tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi to pay tribute to his father Rajiv Gandhi

Ladakh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday will pay tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary from the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. Congress' former chief is currently on a tour of Ladakh, which is his first since the region was made a Union territory after being carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. According to reports, he is expected to visit Kargil next week.

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra paid tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary today at Veer Bhumi.

Rahul Gandhi's visit to Ladakh

Earlier on Thursday, Gandhi reached Leh on a two-day visit, however, later his visit to the Union Territory was extended by four more days to cover Pangong Lake, Nubra Valley and Kargil district. On Saturday, he was seen riding a bike in the valley in a dapper look. After covering more than 130 km on a motorcycle, Gandhi will stay overnight at Pangong Lake where a token celebration will be organised in connection with the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Sunday, Congress spokesperson and leader of opposition in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, Tsering Namgyal told PTI on phone.

Gandhi's bike ride

Rahul Gandhi shared several pictures of his motorcycle expedition from Leh to Pangong on his social media account with the caption “On our way to Pangong Lake, which my father used to say, is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

"On Sunday, he is leaving for Nubra Valley on the motorcycle for a night stay there. En route, he is likely to meet commoners including shopkeepers and farmers,” Namgyal said, adding he will be back in Leh on Monday.

A "non-political" trip

Though the trip was described by his party colleagues in Leh as "non-political" with no consideration of next year's parliamentary elections, Gandhi was given a warm welcome by party workers on his arrival on Thursday. He also had a meeting with party colleagues and interacted with the youth besides watching a football match between two local clubs.

Gandhi will be visiting the Kargil district either on Monday or Tuesday, the Congress spokesperson said, adding he is likely to interact with party workers and people, especially the youth, there. The visit of Gandhi to the district assumes significance as LAHDC, Kargil is going to polls on September 10. The National Conference and the Congress have already announced a pre-poll alliance for the hill council elections.

