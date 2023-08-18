Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh visit extended till August 25, to attend football match in Leh today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival at Leh airport

Rahul Gandhi Ladakh visit: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Ladakh tour has been extended till August 25 (Friday), party sources said on August 17 (Thursday). According to the party sources, Rahul will celebrate his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary on August 20 (Sunday) at Pangong Lake, before visiting Kargil.

He will participate in several programmes in Leh starting today (August 18). Rahul will be holding an interaction with youths on Friday and also attend a football match in Leh. On Friday night, Rahul Gandhi will attend a dinner with the luminaries of Leh.

Series of events to take place in Ladakh:

On August 19 (Saturday), Rahul Gandhi will visit Dubra valley and on August 20, he will reach the Pangong Lake.

Throughout his journey, Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with the people during his journey. After holding programmes at the Pangong Lake area, Rahul Gandhi will then visit Kargil and address a public meeting there.

The election for the Hill Council in Kargil will collide with Rahul Gandhi’s visit.

“He will then return to Delhi on August 25,” the party leader added.

On arriving in Ladakh, Rahul Gandhi received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport.

This is Rahul’s first visit to Ladakh since Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K, following the removal of Article 370 and 35 (A) on August 5, 2019. He will also visit Kargil Memorial during his stay and will interact with the youth.

The source said that he will also watch a football match in Leh. Rahul has been a footballer player during his college days. He will also participate in the meeting of the 30-member Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections on August 25.

Congress and National Conference have forged a pre-poll alliance against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Kargil council polls scheduled to be held on September 10. Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Ladakh and received a rousing welcome by party leaders and workers at the Leh airport.

Although the Congress MP visited Srinagar and Jammu twice earlier this year, he, however, did not travel to Ladakh. In January, the Congress leader visited Jammu and Srinagar during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Again on a personal visit in February, he visited the Gulmarg ski resort.

