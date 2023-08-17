Congress leader Rahul Gandhi nominated to Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to re-enter Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership was recently restored, was nominated to the parliamentary standing committee on defence on Wednesday, said a Lok Sabha bulletin. Before being disqualified in March, Gandhi was a member of the parliamentary panel on defence. Congress MP Amar Singh was also nominated to the committee.

On August 7, the Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored, days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname" remarks.

Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on March 24, with effect from March 23, after a Gujarat court convicted him in the case and sentenced him to two years in jail.

A punishment for two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker. He represents Wayanad in the Lok Sabha.

NCP's Faizal P P Mohammed, whose Lok Sabha membership was also restored in March, was nominated to the committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku was nominated to the committee on agriculture, animal husbandry and food processing. Rinku, who had recently won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, is the sole AAP member in the Lower House of Parliament.

