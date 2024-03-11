Breaking: PM Modi makes historic announcement, declares successful flight test of Agni-5 missile

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the successful flight test of Agni-5 missile equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Sources said that with the test of Mission Divyastra, India has joined the select group of nations that have MIRV capability. This will ensure that a single missile can deploy multiple warheads at different locations, they said.

The project director is a woman and it has a significant contribution from women, the sources said.

The weapon system is equipped with indigenous avionics systems and high-accuracy sensor packages which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy.

The capability is an enunciator of India's growing technological prowess.

The Agni-5, with a range of 5000 km, is developed considering the long-term security needs of the country. The Agni 1 to 4 missiles have ranges from 700 km to 3,500 km and have already been deployed.

India has been developing capabilities to intercept hostile ballistic missiles both inside and outside the earth's atmospheric limits.

