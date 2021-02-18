Friday, February 19, 2021
     
PM Modi to virtually attend Visva-Bharati convocation on Friday

​Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually take part in the convocation programme of Visva-Bharati on February 19, the central university said on Thursday. The prime minister is the chancellor of the unitary university located in West Bengal's Birbhum district.   

New Delhi Published on: February 18, 2021 23:36 IST
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar, who is also the rector of Visva-Bharati, will attend the convocation in person, the university said in a statement.

The convocation will start at 'Amra Kunja' (the Mango grove) in Santiniketan campus at 9.30 am and continue for two-and-a-half hours, it said. 

A limited number of students will also be present at the programme.

