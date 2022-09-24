Saturday, September 24, 2022
     
PM Modi virtually addresses Sankalp rally in Himachal's Mandi, says 'NDA brought stability in country'

Talking about the recent Assembly elections, PM Modi stated that even in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, governments used to change every five years but people elected the BJP government again in recent Assembly elections in both states.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2022 14:25 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@NARENDRAMODI Drawing a comparison between NDA and UPA govts, PM Modi has said that NDA is a stable government and brought stability to policymaking and governance.

Drawing a comparison between the NDA and UPA governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that NDA is a stable government and brought stability to policymaking and governance. "For decades, there were coalition governments and an atmosphere of uncertainty if they can perform or not. Due to that, people in the world were sceptical about the country. In 2014, a stable government was elected which brought stability to policymaking and governance," said Modi while virtually addressing the Yuva Vijay Sankalp Rally at Paddle ground in Mandi.

Talking about the recent Assembly elections, Modi stated that even in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, governments used to change every five years but people elected the BJP government again in recent Assembly elections in both states. Now, people are understanding the importance of a stable government, he added. Talking about projects undertaken by the BJP government in the state, he said, "We have allocated Rs 14,000 crore for national highways in Himachal Pradesh and approved the proposal to add the Hatti community to the list of STs in the state.

"We also brought the facility of ropeway along with developing villages near the border areas," he added. Lauding Himachal Pradesh, Modi said that the way the tourism sector of Himachal Pradesh is expanding, it's quite encouraging, Hailing the efforts of the state government, he said BJP made efforts to bring tourism out from the shackles of the COVID-19 pandemic by commencing the facility of e-visa for the tourists.

Also Read | PM Mementos Auction 2022: How you can bid on over 1,200 gifts PM Modi received

He lauded Himachal Pradesh's youth by stating that be it in sports or art, the enthusiasm, and skills of the youth of the state are benefitting the nation.

"It is the priority of the BJP to encourage the youth," he stated. The Prime Minister expressed regret over not being able to attend the rally in Mandi owing to bad weather. He said, "I was supposed to attend the rally in Mandi but due to bad weather, I cannot attend the event." He promised that in the coming days, he would surely come and meet the people there.

(ANI Inputs)

Also Read | 'PM Modi can bring peace between Ukraine, Russia': Mexico at UN 

