  4. PM Mementos Auction 2022: How you can bid on over 1,200 gifts PM Modi received

PM Mementos Auction 2022: The online auction of over 1,200 such items, including a model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and sporting memorabilia of the Commonwealth Games, started on Saturday and will go on till October 2.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2022 10:00 IST
PM Narendra Modi with the Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj
Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi with the Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra in Delhi.

PM Narendra Modi's several received gifts are currently for sale at an online auction of mementos gifted to the Prime Minister. From Modi’s NCC alumni card, multiple models of the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya and a statue of the mascot of the recently-held Chess Olympiad in Chennai, there are over 1,200 items that you can have with the right bid. 

The Javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games has been sold for a whopping Rs 1,50,00,000! 

The online auction of over 1,200 such items, including a model statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and sporting memorabilia of the Commonwealth Games, started on Saturday and will go on till October 2.

The auction is being conducted through the web portal pmmementos.gov.in and it has one section that lists items under the head ‘Most Participated Auction’.

Highest bidding items 

Many items on the website have thousands of bidders, and the bidding prices are up the roof! 

Here are some items with high bidding quoted prices. 

The T-shirt autographed by Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Gold medallist Manish Narwal, last seen on Thursday (September 22) is being bidded for  Rs 13,20,000. 

The Black Marble sculpture of Subhash Chandra Bose is up for Rs 6,15,000.

Boxing Gloves autographed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain - India Tv
Boxing Gloves autographed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain
pm modi - India Tv
Boxing Gloves autographed by Common Wealth Games 2022 Boxing team
pm modi - India Tv
Badminton Racket autographed by Thomas Cup Championship 2022 Gold medallist K. Srikanth
Badminton Racquet and Bag autographed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton Bronze Medallist PV Sindhu - India Tv
Badminton Racquet and Bag autographed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Badminton Bronze Medallist PV Sindhu
pm modi - India Tv
Javelin used by Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games

Steps to register for the PM Mementos e-Auction to begin bidding:

  • Step 1: Open https://pmmementos.gov.in 
  • Step 2: Click Signup tab 
  • Step 3: Accept the terms and conditions
  • Step 4: Follow procedure to create account 
  • Step 5: Go ahead and start bidding!

