PM Modi to virtually flag off 'Vande Bharat Express train' between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam tomorrow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam on January 15.

Vande Bharat Express train : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad with Visakhapatnam on Sunday (January 15) at around 10:30 am via video conferencing, an official statement from the PMO said .

This will be the eighth Vande Bharat Express train introduced by Indian Railways. The regular services of the train would start from January 16 and the bookings commenced on Saturday, railway sources said.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan would be physically present at the Secunderabad railway station during the inauguration.

Know 'Features' of Vande Bharat Express train:

It will be the first one connecting the Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km, added the statement. The train will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana. The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide rail users with a faster, more comfortable, and more convenient travel experience. The Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express (20833) will start at 05.45 AM and would reach Secunderabad at 2.15 PM. The Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam train (20834) will start from Secunderabad at 3:00 PM and would reach Visakhapatnam at 11.30 PM. In between, the train will stop at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam and Warangal in both the directions, a South Central Railway (SCR) release said. The train comprises 14 AC Chair Car Coaches and two Executive AC Chair Car Coaches with the capacity of 1,128 passengers. It will provide the fastest travelling facility between these two stations and has exclusive reserved sitting accommodation, it said. The train is manufactured with indigenous technology, equipped with modern features and enhanced comfort. The train has automatic sliding doors, provided with reclining seats in all classes and rotating seats in executive class, the release said.

