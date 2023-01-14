PM Modi announces to set up 'Global South Centre of Excellence' to undertake research on developing solutions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Voice of Global South Summit'

Voice of Global South Summit: In an attempt to undertake research on developing solutions or best practices that would help the members of the developing world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the setting up "Global South Centre of Excellence."

In his opening remarks at the Concluding Leaders' Session of the 'Voice of Global South Summit', the Prime Minister said that India will establish a Global South Centre of Excellence.

"I am happy to announce that India will establish a Global South Center of Excellence. This institution will undertake research on development solutions or best practices of any of our countries, which can be scaled and implemented in other members of the Global South," PM Modi added.

PM Modi highlights importance of digital public goods developed by India

Highlighting the example of the development of solutions, the Prime Minister said the digital public goods developed by India in fields like electronic-payments, health, education, or e-governance, can be beneficial for many other developing countries.

"India has also made great strides in areas like space technology and nuclear energy. We will launch a 'Global South Science and Technology initiative' to share our expertise with other developing nations," he added.

PM Modi bats for human-centric globalisation

During his address, the Prime Minister Modi also argued in favour of globalisation as long as it doesn't result in unequal vaccine distribution or excessively consolidated global supply chains. "We want globalisation that brings prosperity and well-being to humanity as a whole. In short, we want a 'human-centric globalisation'," he added.

Earlier on January 12, PM Modi also presided over the Inaugural Leaders' session. This was followed by eight Ministerial-level thematic segments dedicated to addressing the most pressing concerns of the developing world. The Summit wrapped up on January 13 with a Concluding Leaders' Session also hosted by Prime Minister.

