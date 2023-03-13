PM Modi urges countrymen to participate in three-day 'Yoga Mahotsav' says, 'make it part of your lives'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi urges countrymen to participate in three-day 'Yoga Mahotsav'

Yoga Mahotsav 2023: In an attempt to commemorate the 100-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, urged countrymen to participate enthusiastically in the three-day 'Yoga Mahotsav.' The Prime Minister also urged people to make Yoga a part of their lives if they have not already.

The three-day 'Yoga Mahotsav - 2023' is being held at the Talkatora Stadium on March 13-14 and the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on March 15 in New Delhi. Sharing a tweet by the Union Ministry of Ayush on the Yoga Mahotsav, the Prime Minister tweeted, "With a hundred days to go for Yoga Day, urging you all to mark it with enthusiasm. And, if you haven't made Yoga a part of your lives already, do so at the earliest."

ALSO READ: Yoga Day 2022 UPDATES: PM Modi greets gathering at Mysuru Palace as mass celebrations conclude

About International Day of Yoga

It should be mentioned here that the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21 since 2015 following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. The draft resolution proposed by India was then endorsed by a record 177 member states.

PM Modi, during his speech at the UNGA, said, "Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News