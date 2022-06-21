Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
Yoga Day 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi reaches Mysuru Palace; people all over India gear up to join

Yoga Day 2022 LIVE: Yoga plays a very important role in the physical and mental growth of the body. It helps strike a balance between mind, body and soul. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for Humanity'. Catch all the LIVE updates of the celebrations here.

Health Desk Written by: Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2022 6:39 IST

Yoga Day 2022 LIVE Updates: June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. PM Modi in 2014 proposed that June 21 which is also known as the summer solstice to be chosen as the Yoga Day. The United Nations General Assembly then declared the same with the support of 177 countries. The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Yoga plays a very important role in the physical and mental growth of the body. It helps strike a balance between mind, body and soul. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for Humanity'. PM Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations from Mysuru and the ministers have joined him from 75 iconic locations. More than 15,000 people are participating in the mass event.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister on Monday said, "Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga." Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

CATCH YOGA DAY 2022 LIVE UPDATES HERE:

 

Live updates :Yoga Day 2022

  • Jun 21, 2022 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Yoga Day 2022 celebrations held at Niagara Falls

    #InternationalDayofYoga2022 celebrations were held at Niagara Falls. With the support of the Consulate General of India in New York, Buffalo-Niagara Tamil Mandram & India Association of Buffalo organized the event at the Goat Island of Niagara Falls State Park.

     

  • Jun 21, 2022 6:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Yoga Day 2022: Dharahara tower in Kathmandu gets illuminated

    On the eve of #InternationalDayOfYoga2022, Dharahara tower in Kathmandu was illuminated spreading the message of 'Yoga For Humanity'

     

  • Jun 21, 2022 5:15 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Swami Ramdev performs yoga in Haridwar

    Yoga guru Swami Ramdev lead the Yoga Day 2022 celebrations by performing yoga asanas with children and many people at his Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar.

  • Jun 21, 2022 5:10 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Yoga Day 2022: PM Modi to lead celebrations from Mysuru

    Yoga day celebrations will be organised at 75 iconic locations across the country under the leadership of 75 Union ministers, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi attending the exercise at Mysore. The yoga demonstrations will also be held by various educational, social, political, cultural, religious, corporate and other civil society organisations and will be attended by crores of people across the country. 

    READ MORE HERE

  • Jun 21, 2022 4:58 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Yoga Day: History and Significance

    The 8th edition of International Yoga Day is being organised in India and across the globe this year on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address. But do you know how this day came into existence and what is its significance? Click here to know.

  • Jun 21, 2022 4:55 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Send Yoga Day wishes to your loved ones

    On this Yoga Day 2022, let's motivate and encourage our loved ones with wishes and messages that will inspire them to adopt yoga. Share these HD wallpapers, and Facebook and Whatsapp greetings with them.

    GET THEM HERE

