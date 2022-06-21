Yoga Day 2022 LIVE Updates: PM Modi reaches Mysuru Palace; people all over India gear up to join

Yoga Day 2022 LIVE Updates: June 21 is observed as the International Day of Yoga every year since 2015. PM Modi in 2014 proposed that June 21 which is also known as the summer solstice to be chosen as the Yoga Day. The United Nations General Assembly then declared the same with the support of 177 countries. The first Yoga Day was celebrated in 2015. Yoga plays a very important role in the physical and mental growth of the body. It helps strike a balance between mind, body and soul. This year, the theme is 'Yoga for Humanity'. PM Narendra Modi is leading the celebrations from Mysuru and the ministers have joined him from 75 iconic locations. More than 15,000 people are participating in the mass event.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister on Monday said, "Tomorrow, June 21 will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of 'Yoga For Humanity', let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga." Keeping the overarching theme of the 75 years of India's independence the Ministry for Ayush has identified 75 locations for Union Ministers to participate in the Yoga Day celebration.

