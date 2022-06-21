International Yoga Day 2022: Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora to Riddhima Kapoor, how Bollywood is celebrating

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Yoga Day 2022 is being celebrated Internationally on June 21. People have often believed yoga to be a great way to get their fitness and health on track. It has been India's gift to the world and it has proven to show health benefits in those practicing it. From kids to pregnant women to the elderly and celebrities, Yoga appeals to all age groups and has been adopted by many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, and Milind Soman among others to acquire great physical and mental health for their hectic lives. Bollywood celebrities and their love for yoga is not a secret, thus, on the occasion, they took to social media to encourage people to practice yoga daily.

Malaika Arora, who is known for her fit body, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself performing various Yoga asnas and wrote, "For me, it’s another day. For me, this is a way of life. However, all I ask you is #juststart. Happy international day of yoga."

Neha Dhupia dropped a few pictures of herself acing 'shirshasana.' She wrote, "I get it from my father … his daily practice and me practising everyday … #shirshasana."

Shila Shetty encouraged everyone to take up the 'Surya Namaskar' challenge. Sharing her video, the actress said, "Wishing all of you a very Happy World Yoga Day."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's post