Yoga Day 2022: History, Significance, Theme; Why is it celebrated on June 21?

Yoga Day 2022: Yoga is a practice that brings joy, health, and peace from within, and it deepens a sense of continuous connection between an individual's inner consciousness and the external world. Every year, on June 21, people across the globe celebrate the International Day of Yoga. This year, the 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga will be observed. Ahead of the big day, know about, history, significance and IYD 2022 theme.

What is the theme of Yoga Day 2022?

The 8th edition of IDY will be organised in India and across the globe on the theme of 'Yoga for Humanity' which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address and will focus on 'Brand India at Global Stage' while showcasing its iconic places. The IDY observation is based on a harmonious mass yoga demonstration of a custom made 45-minute protocol namely, Common Yoga Protocol (CYP).

This year, the major attraction of the IDY observation will be the 'Guardian Ring', whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout the Yoga Day. 'The Guardian Ring' underlines 'One Sun, One earth' concept and showcases the unifying power of Yoga.

Why is June 21 celebrated as Yoga Day?

June 21 which is also known as the summer solstice was chosen as the International Yoga Day because it is the longest day of the year.

History and Significance of Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. Today it is practised in various forms around the world and continues to grow in popularity. The United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 at the initiative of India with the support of 177 countries.