Yoga Day 2022: Kapalbhati to Anulom Vilom, 5 pranayamas that will change your life miraculously

Yoga Day 2022

Yoga comprises five principles including positive thinking and meditation, relaxation, exercise, Pranayama, and a nutritious diet. Controlled breathing, also known as Pranayama, is a technique known to increase our lung capacity and overall bodily functions through regular practice by controlling inspiration and expiration. The technique makes use of diaphragmatic and abdominal muscles, which improves the human respiratory system. Regular practice of Pranayam techniques such as Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati, Nadisuddi, Bramhari, Udgeeth, and others has been shown to benefit practitioners. And we must do them on a regular basis if we want healthy lungs that will last a lifetime.

Anulom Vilom: It is a specific type of controlled breathing in yoga that involves alternate nostril breathing. Hold one nostril closed while inhaling, then hold the other nostril closed while exhaling. The process is then repeated. It is called Nadi Shdodhana.

Kapalbhati: It is a kind of pranayama that requires a lot of energy thereby generating a lot of body heat. It helps improve blood circulation, nervous system, digestion, activates the chakras in your body and strengthens the functions of the liver and kidneys.

Bhramari: This pranayam is the best cure for stress. It lowers one’s blood pressure, thus relieving hypertension. Bhramari also prevents heart blockages.

Udgeeth: It is a breathing technique that puts together breathing and an 'OM' sound. Udgeeth pranayama is one of the easiest pranayamas to perform and help increase memory power.

Bhastrika: This pranayam has a great effect on the respiratory and digestive system. It drains excess phlegm from the lungs and energizes the entire body. Bhastrika oxygenates the blood increasing and helps in curing asthma.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)