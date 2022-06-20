Yoga Day 2022: 5 Yoga asanas elderly should practice for healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022

Yoga Day 2022: Yoga is a safe form of physical movement exercise that can contribute to both physical and mental health and the best part is that it can be done at home. Elderly people usually suffer from depression, osteoporosis, arthritis and sleep disorders. Yoga is the perfect tool for them to prevent all these issues. As yoga poses can be easily modified to suit the individual’s needs it is safe for the elderly and even people suffering from critical diseases. But they should be performed under the supervision of a yoga expert. Given below are some of the yoga asanas that can be done by the elderly:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

This yoga asana focuses on the breath, body and thoughts. This pose increases awareness of the present and promotes mental clarity. It is also vital to note that the mountain pose is a good way of improving mindfulness. Mindfulness enhances the quality of life and increases the melatonin levels in the body, helping a person stay relaxed and reduce stress.

Santolanasana (Plank Pose)

Good for building strength in shoulders, arms, wrists and core. It helps in balancing the nervous system.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The cobra pose exerts gentle pressure on the abdomen and pelvic region and helps address PCOD symptoms by improving digestion and reducing stress.

Shavasana (Corpse Pose)

The final resting pose in Yoga also known as the Corpse pose helps repair cells and tissues while relieving stress from the body. This asana also reduces anxiety and blood pressure and is helpful for people going through PTSD.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

Strengthens core and back to remove any back aches or related issues.

Inputs from: Dr Rajeev Rajesh, Chief Yoga Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute