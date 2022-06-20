Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and WhatsApp messages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022

Yoga Day 2022: International Yoga Day is observed on June 21 every year. It is celebrated to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice all around the world. In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up with the idea of recognising Yoga on an international stage by honouring June 21 as Yoga Day. It was proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the UNGA in 2014. The next year, it was declared unanimously by the United National General Assembly (UNGA). Not just in India, Yoga has earned its popularity all across the countries with as many people making it a part of their lifestyle.

During the Covid pandemic, the popularity of Yoga increased manifolds as people started adopting it to overcome physical and mental health challenges such as isolation, stress, anxiety and depression. On this Yoga Day 2022, let's motivate and encourage our loved ones with wishes and messages that will inspire them to adopt yoga. Share these HD wallpapers, and Facebook and Whatsapp greetings with them.

Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS and Messages

Yoga is that Light, which, if you can light once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. Happy soul, a fresh mind, and a healthy body. All three can be achieved with yoga. Wishing you a very Happy Yoga Day. “You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.” Sharon Gannon Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul. Happy International Yoga Day 2022 Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life. happy Yoga Day 2022 Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Festival! Yoga is the only key to being fit and it’s essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free. Happy Yoga Day 2022! Join hands with yoga to disconnect from stress, diseases, and dull life... Celebrate Yoga Day 2022 with your family and friends Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life…. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul, and mind to live healthily and live in peace. Yoga is the way to relax and rejuvenate. Yoga is the way to find yourself and connect. Wishing a very Happy Yoga Day

Yoga Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images

Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images

Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images

Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images

Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, HD Images

Happy International Day of Yoga 2022!