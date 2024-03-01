PM Modi to unveil Coal India projects in Jharkhand today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi virtually attends an event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two significant projects by Coal India, collectively worth approximately Rs 1,200 crore, aimed at enhancing the dispatch of dry fuel today. According to an official statement, the projects are poised to revolutionise coal transportation and connectivity in the region.

Tori-Shivpur third rail line

The Tori-Shivpur Third Rail Line, situated in the Chatra and Latehar districts of Jharkhand, is a pivotal endeavour by Central Coalfields Limited (CCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL). Spanning over 44.37 km and equipped with six intermediate stations, this dedicated coal corridor is strategically designed to facilitate the evacuation of 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of coal from existing and upcoming mining projects. With a substantial capital outlay of Rs 894 crore, the project aims to bolster coal evacuation capacity, serving both present and future commercial blocks.

North Urimari Coal Handling Plant

In alignment with the PM Gatishakti Master Plan, the inauguration of the North Urimari Coal Handling Plant marks a significant leap in first-mile connectivity within the coal sector. With an investment of Rs 292 crore, the state-of-the-art facility boasts a coal dispatch capacity of 7.5 MTPA, alongside ample coal storage and silo bunker capacity of 20,000 tonnes and 4,000 tonnes, respectively. This strategic investment is poised to streamline coal dispatch operations, fostering efficiency and productivity in the sector.

Also read | India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA may win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to get 13 seat