India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: NDA may win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, I.N.D.I.A bloc likely to get 13 seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

India TV-CNX Opinion Poll: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may win 35 out of a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, while the opposition I.N.D.I alliance may win 13 seats if elections are held now, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel today (February 29).

In the opinion poll projections, BJP leads the tally with 25 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena (Shinde) may win six and NCP (Ajit Pawar) may win four seats. In the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, Shiv Sena (UBT) may win eight seats, NCP (Sharad Pawar) may win three seats, and Congress may win only two seats, says the survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena was part of NDA, while the Congress and NCP were part of UPA (United Progressive Alliance). In 2019 polls, BJP had won 23 seats and Shiv Sena had won 18 seats, while NCP had won four seats and Congress had won one seat. AIMIM and an Independent had won one seat each. This time, both NCP and Shiv Sena have split, with Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit) part of NDA, and Shiv Sena (Uddhav) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) part of I.N.D.I.A. alliance.

Voting percentage wise, NDA this time is projected to get 53 per cent votes, while I.N.D.I.A bloc may get 35 pc votes. Others including independents may get 12 pc votes.

REGION-WISE SEAT PREDICTIONS FOR MAHARASHTRA:

In North Maharashtra having six seats, NDA may win 5 and I.N.D.I.A bloc may win one seat.

In Vidarbha region having ten seats, NDA may win nine seats and I.N.D.I.A bloc may win one seat.

In Marathwada region having eight seats, NDA and INDIA may win four seats each.

In Mumbai having six seats, NDA may win five leaving the remaining one seat to I.N.D.I.A bloc.

In Thane-Konkan region having seven seats, NDA may win six and I.N.D.I.A bloc may win one seat.

In West Maharashtra region having 11 seats, NDA may win six seats and I.N.D.I.A bloc may win five seats.

MAJOR SEAT PROJECTIONS

BJP appears to be strong in Mumbai North, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Sangli, Nagpur, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Raver, Dindori, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Chandrapur, Nanded, Jalna, Latur, and Beed, says the survey.

Shiv Sena (UBT) appears to be strong in Nashik, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Mumbai South, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Shirdi and Hathkangle, says the survey.

Shiv Sena (Shinde) appears to be strong in Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai South Central, Kalyan and Thane.

NCP (Sharad Pawar) appears to be strong in Shirur, Madha and Satara, while NCP (Ajit Pawar) appears to be strong in Baramati, Kolhapur, Maval and Raigad. Congress appears to be strong in Ramtek and Hingoli.

The opinion poll was conducted in all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra between February 5 and 23.

