BJP-led NDA may win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, likely to sweep Himachal: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may win 35 out of a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while making a clean sweep of all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh, if elections are held now, says India TV-CNX Opinion Poll. Details of the opinion poll were telecast on the news channel today. Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc may win five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, says the survey.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, NDA had won 39 Lok Sabha seats, while Congress had won just one seat. RJD had failed to win a single seat.

BIHAR LOK SABHA PROJECTIONS

The latest India TV-CNX survey on Bihar gives the following seat projections:

NDA: 35 seats

BJP 17, allies JD(U) 12, HAM 1, RLM 1, RLJP 1, LJP-R 3.

I.N.D.I.A bloc: 5 seats

RJD 4, Congress 1.

The survey predicts, BJP-led NDA may get a 52 per cent vote share, compared to I.N.D.I.A bloc which may get 34 per cent. ‘Others’ including independents may get 14 per cent votes.

REGION-WISE SEAT PREDICTIONS FOR BIHAR

In North Bihar region having 12 seats, NDA may win 11 seats and INDIA may win one seat.

In Mithilanchal region having nine seats, NDA may win eight seats and INDIA may win one seat.

In Simanchal (east Bihar) region having 7 seats, NDA may win five seats, while INDIA may win two seats.

In Magadh-Bhojpur region having 12 seats, NDA may win eleven seats leaving the solitary remaining seat to INDIA bloc.

HIMACHAL PRADESH PROJECTIONS

BJP is going to win all the four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh if elections are held now, says the India TV-CNX opinion poll.

Voting share percentage wise, BJP may get 58.72 per cent votes, while Congress may get 33.18 per cent votes. Others including independents may get 8 per cent votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had made a clean sweep of all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh. The survey projects BJP leading in 41 assembly segments while Congress leading in 27, out of a total of 68 assembly segments.

The opinion poll was conducted in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar and four Lok Sabha constituencies in Himachal Pradesh between February 5 and 23.



