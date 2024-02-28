India TV-CNX Opinion Poll predicts 35 seats for NDA in Bihar: Check region-wise details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with his deputies Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary. (Representational image)

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) may win 35 out of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the upcoming general elections, due in few weeks, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll. The I.N.D.I.A bloc members including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress may win five seats, the survey says.

Bihar Lok Sabha projections

According to the India TV-CNX opinion poll, the BJP may win 17 seats, JD(U) may get 12, HAM 1, RLM 1, RLJP 1, LJP-R 3. Together, the NDA may get 35 seats.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's RJD may get four seats while the Congress is expected to win just one seat. Together, the I.N.D.I.A bloc may win five seats.

The survey further predicts, BJP-led NDA may get a 52 per cent vote share, compared to I.N.D.I.A bloc which may get 34 per cent. 'Others' including independents may get 14 per cent votes.

Region-wise predictions for Bihar

In North Bihar region having 12 seats, NDA may win 11 seats and I.N.D.I.A may win one seat.

In Mithilanchal region having nine seats, NDA may win eight seats and I.N.D.I.A may win one seat.

In Simanchal (east Bihar) region having 7 seats, NDA may win five seats, while I.N.D.I.A may win two seats.

In Magadh-Bhojpur region having 12 seats, NDA may win eleven seats leaving the solitary remaining seat to I.N.D.I.A bloc.

ALSO READ | BJP-led NDA may win 35 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, likely to sweep Himachal: India TV-CNX Opinion Poll