PM Modi to begin two-day visit to 3 states today: Here's the full itinerary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi during an event in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra starting today. The visit aimed to inaugurate key projects, review ongoing initiatives, and launch new schemes across various sectors.

Inauguration of space sector projects in Kerala

PM Modi will commence his visit at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Projects totalling Rs 1800 crore, including the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) and Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility, will be unveiled. These initiatives aim to enhance India's space capabilities and boost the frequency of satellite launches.

Focus on Gaganyaan Mission

During his visit, PM Modi will review the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission, India's first human spaceflight program. He will also confer 'astronaut wings' to designated astronauts, highlighting the country's advancements in space exploration.

Support for MSMEs in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, PM Modi will participate in a program aimed at supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the automotive industry. Initiatives like the TVS Open Mobility Platform and the TVS Mobility-CII Centre of Excellence will be launched to foster growth and self-reliance among MSMEs.

Infrastructure development in Thoothukudi

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V.O.Chidambaranar Port, marking a significant step towards transforming the port into a transhipment hub. Additionally, projects aimed at establishing the port as the country's first Green Hydrogen Hub Port will be inaugurated.

Rail and road projects in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra

PM Modi will dedicate rail projects for the doubling of rail lines and inaugurate road projects aimed at improving connectivity and reducing travel time in Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, he will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 4900 crore, including irrigation projects, rail infrastructure, and road sector initiatives.

Empowering farmers and women SHGs

As part of his visit, PM Modi will disburse funds under various schemes like PM-KISAN and Namo Shetkari MahaSanman Nidhi to benefit farmers in Maharashtra. Additionally, he will distribute revolving funds to women Self Help Groups (SHGs) and launch welfare schemes like the Modi Awaas Gharkul Yojana for OBC beneficiaries.

Strengthening road infrastructure and honouring Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay

The Prime Minister will inaugurate road projects aimed at enhancing connectivity and socio-economic development in Maharashtra. He will also unveil the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay in Yavatmal city, symbolizing his commitment to honouring national icons.

Also read | Indian Navy conducts airborne operations over Arabian Sea amid increased Houthi attacks