Indian Navy conducts airborne operations over Arabian Sea amid increased Houthi attacks

The Indian Navy on Monday carried out an airborne operations over the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden to ensure prompt action against any maritime threat. It undertook paradropped troops and equipment from a C-130 aircraft to test its preparedness in tackling threats. The exercise comes amid growing global concerns over attacks on various commercial vessels in the Red Sea by the Houthi militants.

"In response to the ongoing maritime security situation in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea and to ensure prompt action against any maritime threat, Indian Navy undertook airborne insertion of Special Forces by paradropping inflatable crafts and MARCOs from C-130 aircraft in the Arabian Sea for continued Anti-Piracy Operations in the region, " the Indian Navy issued a statement.

It further said, "Indian Navy remains committed and poised towards safety and security of merchant shipping and seafarers in the region."

In the last few weeks, the Indian Navy extended assistance to a number of merchant vessels in the Western Indian Ocean following attacks on them although it has not joined any coalition including the one backed by the US in view of the security situation in the Red Sea.

The Indian Navy, earlier this month, foiled a piracy attempt on an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel with a crew of 11 Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals along the East coast of Somalia.

US Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma lauded the Indian Navy's role in strategic waters in view of attacking Houthi militants attacking various commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

"We appreciate everything India has been doing in the Red Sea with its Navy and the incredible support that they have provided. I am grateful to all of our US military partners or other coalition partners," he said.

