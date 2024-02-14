Indian Navy, Coast Guard to get 463 stabilised remote control guns worth Rs 1,752 crore

Follow us on Image Source : X Stabilised remote control gun

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,752.13 crore contract with a Kanpur-based firm Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL) for the manufacturing and supply of 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Over 85% Indigenous Content

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the acquisition of 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) will have more than 85 per cent Indigenous Content (IC).

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on February 14, 2024, with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for manufacturing & supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs. 1752.13 crores, with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85%," it said.

Guns to enhance capability of Navy and Coast Guard

The Ministry further said that the SRCG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night.

This acquisition will provide a further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence", the Ministry said in a statement. "This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence PSUs for over a period of five years," it added.