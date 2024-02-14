Wednesday, February 14, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Indian Navy, Coast Guard to get 463 stabilised remote control guns worth Rs 1,752 crore

Indian Navy, Coast Guard to get 463 stabilised remote control guns worth Rs 1,752 crore

These guns will enhance the capability of the Navy and the Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night, the ministry said.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2024 18:40 IST
Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard
Image Source : X Stabilised remote control gun

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a Rs 1,752.13 crore contract with a Kanpur-based firm Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL) for the manufacturing and supply of 463 Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Over 85% Indigenous Content 

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that the acquisition of 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) will have more than 85  per cent Indigenous Content (IC).

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract on February 14, 2024, with Advanced Weapon Equipment India Ltd. (AWEIL), Kanpur for manufacturing & supply of a total of 463 indigenously manufactured 12.7 mm Stabilised Remote Control Guns (SRCG) for the Indian Navy & Indian Coast Guard at a total cost of Rs. 1752.13 crores, with Indigenous Content (IC) of more than 85%," it said.

Also Read: Defence Ministry inks Rs 2,269 crore deal with BEL to procure Shakti EW Systems for Indian Navy

Guns to enhance capability of Navy and Coast Guard

 The Ministry further said that the SRCG will enhance the capability of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard to accurately engage small targets that pose a threat to ships in an asymmetric environment, both by day and night.

This acquisition will provide a further boost to the vision of "Aatmanirbharta in Defence", the Ministry said in a statement. "This contract will also open up a large avenue in defence manufacturing for over 125 Indian vendors and Defence PSUs for over a period of five years," it added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement