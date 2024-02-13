Defence Ministry inks Rs 2,269 crore deal with BEL to procure Shakti EW Systems for Indian Navy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Defence Ministry signs Rs 2,269-crore deal with Bharat Electronics Limited

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems, along with associated equipment for the Indian Navy. According to the Ministry of Defence, the Shakti EW System will be installed on-board capital warships of the Indian Navy.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54," the ministry said in a statement.

"The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

Shakti EW System

The Shakti EW System is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured. The Shakti EW System is capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implement counter measures in dense electromagnetic environment.

EW System has been designed and developed for Capital Warships of the Indian Navy for the interception, detection, classification, identification and jamming of conventional and modern Radars. The Shakti EW system provides an electronic layer of defence against modern radars and anti-ship missiles to ensure electronic dominance and survivability in the maritime battlefield. This system replaced the earlier generation EW Systems of the Indian Navy.

The system has been integrated with the wideband Electronic Support Measures (ESM) and Electronic Counter Measure (ECM) for the defence of Indian Navy Ships against missile attacks. The ESM of the system helps in finding accurate direction and interception of modern radars. The system has a built-in radar fingerprinting and data recording replay feature for post-mission analysis.