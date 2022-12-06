PM Modi speaks to Tejashwi Yadav, enquires about Lalu Prasad Yadav’s recovery after kidney transplant surgery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER PM Modi dials Tejashwi Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on phone and enquired about the recovery of his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav after his kidney transplant operation in Singapore.

Officials from Indian Ambassy in Singapore visited the hospital where former Bihar CM is getting treatment. They met Tejashwi Yadav and shared their whishes for the speedy recovery of ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Prasad’s first reaction after operation

RJD president Lalu Prasad in a video thanked his supporters after "successful" kidney transplant surgery in Singapore. Prasad went under the knife along with daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father.

In a video shared by his elder daughter Misa Bharti on Twitter, Yadav said, "You all prayed for me. I am feeling good."



Praises coming from all corners for Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya

Internet praised Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya for donating her kidney to her father. Hours before the operation, Rohini shared a pre-surgery photograph with his father. "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck," she tweeted. The RJD chief's daughter also earned a lot of praise for donating a kidney to her father including that from BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics.

Just before the operation, Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of him being taken out of the operation theatre. "Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU, after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine. Sincere thanks to all of you for your prayers and good wishes,” added Yadav, who is by the side of his father along with mother Rabri Devi, an ex-CM, and eldest sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Political allies like M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand respectively, also tweeted, wishing Prasad a speedy recovery.

(With agency input)

