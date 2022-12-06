WATCH | In first video post surgery, RJD chief Lalu Yadav thanks all his supporters for praying for him

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Lalu Yadav with daughter Rohini Acharya

RJD president Lalu Prasad in a video thanked his fans after "successful" kidney transplant surgery in Singapore. Prasad went under the knife along with daughter Rohini Acharya, who donated one of her kidneys to her septuagenarian father.

In a video shared by his elder daughter Misa Bharti on Twitter, Yadav said, "You all prayed for me. I am feeling good."

Hours before the operation, Rohini shared a pre-surgery photograph with his father. "Ready to rock and roll. Wish me good luck," she tweeted. The RJD chief's daughter also earned a lot of praise for donating a kidney to her father including that from BJP leader Giriraj Singh, one of Lalu Yadav's fiercest critics.

Just before the operation, Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a short video clip of him being taken out of the operation theatre. "Papa has been shifted from the operation theatre to the ICU, after a successful kidney transplant. Both our national president and elder sister and donor Rohini Acharya are fine. Sincere thanks to all of you for your prayers and good wishes,” added Yadav, who is by the side of his father along with mother Rabri Devi, an ex-CM, and eldest sister Misa Bharti, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

Political allies like M K Stalin and Hemant Soren, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand respectively, also tweeted, wishing Prasad a speedy recovery.

Latest India News