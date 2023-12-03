PM Modi speaks to Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy, takes stock of preparations for cyclone Michaung

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and took stock of the preparations to tackle incoming cyclone Michaung. The Prime Minister assured him of all help, according to officials.

PM Modi has also directed top officials to ensure that all possible help is extended to the state. This comes after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung'. The cyclone may cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast on December 5.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm will cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of December 5 with maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Following the IMD's cyclone warning in the Bay of Bengal, local cautionary Signal Number III has been hoisted in Chennai, Cuddalore and Ennore ports to alert people. Regional met agencies have also issued comprehensive rainfall warnings for several regions in southern and eastern India.

State rescue team braces for impact in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, a 100-member State Disaster Response Team (SDRF) arrived in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram district on Sunday to brace for any imminent threat ahead of Cyclone Michaung's landfall on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, for the next 24 hours.

Rainfall is expected at most places on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely on December 5 but is likely to ease off thereafter.

(with inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for four districts including Chennai

Latest India News