Tamil Nadu: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for four districts including Chennai

The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, for the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in these four districts over the next 24 hours. Moderate rain with light thunderstorms and lightning is also likely to occur in these districts.

IMD data shows that Chennai's Nungambakkam area has recorded 5.88 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours while Meenambakkam has recorded 7.12 cm rainfall. Heavy rainfall pounded several parts of the city after a well-marked low-pressure area concentrated into a depression over the southeast, adjoining the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Friday.

IMD also forecasted a cyclonic storm to cross South Andhra Pradesh and the adjoining North Tamil Nadu coast, between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, around evening in December 4.

Additionally, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai also reported that heavy rainfall continued over various places in Tiruvallur, especially in the coastal areas of Palaverkadu, Ponneri, Gummidipoondi, Periyapalayam, Sholavaram and others, since Saturday morning.

Tiruvallur Collector Prabhushankar visited an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) camp and briefed the personnel about the impending Cyclone Michaung and the state's preparedness for it.

