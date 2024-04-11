PM Modi advises all arms of government to work in synergy amid heat wave situation | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting

Heatwave in India: Amid a forecast for extreme weather conditions in the summer months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting to review preparedness for the ensuing heat wave conditions and called for all arms of governments at central, state and district levels to work in synergy.

According to the PMO, during the meeting, Prime Minister Modi was briefed about the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during April-June, with a high probability of such conditions in central western peninsular India. "Prime Minister was briefed about the temperature outlook for the period from April to June, 2024 including the forecasts for the upcoming hot weather season (April to June), the likelihood of above-normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, especially with high probability over Central India and western peninsular India," it said.

Hotter-than-normal summer expected

Preparedness in the health sector was reviewed in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs, ORS and drinking water, the statement said.

"The timely dissemination of essential, education and communication (IEC) awareness material, especially in regional languages through all platforms such as television, radio and social media was stressed upon," it further added.

"Since a hotter-than-normal summer is expected in 2024, which coincides with the General Elections, it was felt that the Advisories issued by MoHFW and NDMA be translated into regional languages and disseminated widely," PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi stresses on 'whole of govt' approach

The Prime Minister stressed upon the whole of government approach. He said that all arms of the government at the Central, State and District levels and various Ministries need to work on this in synergy. He also stressed upon awareness creation along with adequate preparation in hospitals. He also highlighted the need for quick detection and putting out forest fires.

The Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Home Secretary, officials from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.

India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact, the India Meteorological Department had said recently as the country prepares for the mammoth seven-phase general elections starting April 19.

Also Read: Health Ministry issues food advisory to combat heatwave: Know how to stay safe

Also Read: Karnataka: Many districts to face heatwave as mercury touches 43 degree mark, Bengaluru records feat