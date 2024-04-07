Karnataka: Many districts to face heatwave as mercury touches 43 degree mark, Bengaluru braces for hot weather

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Bengaluru recorded 37.6 degree Celsius, the highest that the mercury has gone in the last eight years in the city otherwise known for its pleasant weather. This comes as several parts of Karnataka have been experiencing extreme hot weather conditions, of which Kalaburagi district witnessed the highest temperature in the state at 43.1 degree Celsius on Sunday (April 7). Among the districts which are facing several weather conditions include Raichur (41.8 degree Celsius), Bagalkote (41.5°C), Koppal (41.3°C) and Vijayapura (41°C).

The Meteorology Department has also forecast dry weather for the state, however, isolated places like Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga district are likely to receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Light rainfall predicted in some Karnataka districts

It also predicted light rainfall on Tuesday at isolated places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bidar, Kalaburgi, Raichur, Yadgir, Chamrajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts.

The Met department said that the hot and humid conditions are likely to prevail over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu and Western parts of Chikkamagalur districts for the next two days.

“Maximum Temperature is very likely to gradually rise by 2°C to 4°C over all the districts of North Interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban districts, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan and Tumakuru districts of South Interior Karnataka during next two days,” the department said.

The nights are likely to be warm in Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Raichur and Kalburgi districts in the next two days, according to the department.

Heat wave in districts

A heat wave in predicted in several districts including Belagavi, Bidar,Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalaburagi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davangere and Vijayanagara in the next 24 hours.

In view of the hot weather in Bengaluru, sunstroke wards have been opened in most hospitals, including the KC General Ward. Doctors have advised people not to venture out without covering their heads and to hydrate themselves properly to avoid heat strokes.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Two medical students test positive for cholera, health department on alert