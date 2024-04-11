Health Ministry issues food advisory to combat heatwave: Know how to stay safe

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The Health Ministry issues a food advisory to combat the heatwave: Know how to stay safe.

As temperatures soar across the country, the Health Ministry has released a food advisory to help citizens beat the heat during the ongoing heatwave season. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warnings for heatwaves in several states from April to June, it’s crucial to adopt summer-friendly dietary habits and lifestyle adjustments.

Key points from the Health Ministry’s advisory:

Avoid cooking during peak hours: Given that cooking increases indoor temperatures, especially during peak daytime hours, the advisory recommends refraining from cooking during the hottest parts of the day. This measure aims to mitigate the risk of heat-related health issues. Ensure proper ventilation: Cooking releases smoke, steam, and odours that can exacerbate skin and respiratory issues. To address this, the advisory suggests ventilating the cooking area by opening windows and doors, allowing for better airflow and reducing indoor humidity levels. Limit high-protein foods: With the body losing water due to excessive heat, digesting high-protein foods requires additional hydration, potentially leading to dehydration. Consequently, the advisory advises against consuming high-protein foods to maintain optimal hydration levels and prevent associated health problems. Reduce caffeine and carbonated beverages: Beverages containing caffeine, such as tea and coffee, as well as carbonated and sugary drinks, act as diuretics, increasing fluid loss from the body and raising the risk of dehydration. Therefore, the advisory recommends limiting the intake of these beverages to minimize fluid loss and maintain adequate hydration.

By following these precautionary measures and making informed dietary choices, individuals can better cope with the challenges posed by the summer heatwave, ensuring their health and well-being during the sweltering months ahead.

