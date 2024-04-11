BRS leader K Kavitha, under judicial custody in Tihar jail, arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor scam case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS MLC K Kavitha at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi (File photo)

Delhi Liquor Scam: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Kavitha is currently under judicial custody in Delhi's Tihar jail. She was questioned by the CBI inside the jail on Saturday.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), they said.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside the prison after obtaining permission from a special court. The BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby.

The CBI officials had gone to Tihar Jail on Saturday to question Kavitha on these aspects of the case, sources said.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

K Kavitha is likely to be produced before in the court within 24 hours where the CBI will seek her custody.

The central probing agency had registered an FIR in excise scam under Prevention of Corruption and 120B conspiracy, in which ED investigation revealed that Kavitha had given a bribe of Rs 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

